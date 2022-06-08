Sofinnova Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,749,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,984,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of ImmunoGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 250,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMGN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

IMGN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,087. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $932.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 66.56% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

