Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Acquires 30,785 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Solus Alternative Asset Management LP grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 5.6% of Solus Alternative Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,281,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 17,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,238,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.23. 105,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,129,787. The stock has a market cap of $356.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.03. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $180.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.55.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

