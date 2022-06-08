SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.00

SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a total market cap of $285,529.54 and approximately $10.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,370.80 or 1.00001856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001647 BTC.

SoMee.Social [OLD] Coin Profile

SoMee.Social [OLD] is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 42,394,185 coins and its circulating supply is 42,378,997 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

