Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $484.25

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 484.25 ($6.07) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.76). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 388 ($4.86), with a volume of 46,417 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 420.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 482.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04.

Get Somero Enterprises alerts:

In related news, insider Howard Hohmann sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.18), for a total transaction of £86,275 ($108,114.04).

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.