SORA Tops 1-Day Volume of $678,967.00 (XOR)

SORA (XOR) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One SORA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.68 or 0.00045106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SORA has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SORA has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and $678,967.00 worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SORA Profile

SORA is a coin. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 542,396 coins. SORA’s official website is sora.org . SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

SORA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

