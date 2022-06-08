Soroban Capital Partners LP Invests $82.95 Million in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,952,000. Rivian Automotive comprises approximately 0.6% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned 0.09% of Rivian Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 70.39.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up 1.20 on Wednesday, reaching 30.92. 172,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,115,170. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is 33.27 and its 200-day moving average is 61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

