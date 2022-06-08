Soroban Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,054,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,590,000. Teck Resources comprises about 2.4% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned approximately 2.10% of Teck Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $44.99. 97,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.10.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

