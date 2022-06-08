Soroban Capital Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,873,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,533,000. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,060 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,866.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,257,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,877 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,396,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

