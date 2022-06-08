Sound Point Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 140,000 National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 140,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. National CineMedia comprises about 1.4% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 753,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

NCMI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,555. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.91%.

About National CineMedia (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

