Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.25. 207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,423. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

