Source Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up about 1.3% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

IYG stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.46. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $150.49 and a 52-week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

