Source Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after acquiring an additional 189,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,454. The stock has a market cap of $466.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.17.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.27.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

