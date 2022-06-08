Source Financial Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,344. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

