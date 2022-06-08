Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 465 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,733,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.86. 44,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,123. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $93.29 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

