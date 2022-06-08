Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,925 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. 229,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,421,816. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

