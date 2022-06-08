South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SJI. StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of SJI opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

