Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Acquires 100,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises about 5.6% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 1.06% of Expedia Group worth $289,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,669. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.76 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

