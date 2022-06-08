Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Buys New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,690,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,248. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $85.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

