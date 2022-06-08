Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for approximately 1.6% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Carvana worth $81,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle acquired 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,740,250 shares of company stock valued at $295,465,135 over the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.74.
Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
