Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 0.50% of Toll Brothers worth $43,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,812. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.