SparkPoint Fuel Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,233.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $73,070.15 and approximately $106,233.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00191393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00401797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029912 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

