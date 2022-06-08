Spartan Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $284,739.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $284,739.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 108,590,924 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

