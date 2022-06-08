SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,164 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $256,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $285,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.26.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.