SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Stadion Money Management LLC

Stadion Money Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,850 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stadion Money Management LLC owned about 0.65% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $24,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPIP stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.