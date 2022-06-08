SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

