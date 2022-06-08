SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $469.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.88. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.27 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

