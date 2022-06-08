Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires 122,687 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,687 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Paya worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

PAYA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,252. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of -0.01.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

