Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,909. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

