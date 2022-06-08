Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,836 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,329,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2,851.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after buying an additional 1,810,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 168,446 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 61,902 shares during the period.

Get BrightView alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:BV traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. 28 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.30. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.01 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 169,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,495.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BrightView Profile (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.