Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $52.01 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,310.24.

GOOGL stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,346.94. 10,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,415.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,648.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

