Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 2.7% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,907. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $191.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.74.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

