Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 110,416 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,416 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises approximately 1.5% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $22,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,868,000 after buying an additional 236,326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after buying an additional 652,709 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,033,000 after buying an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,895,000 after purchasing an additional 73,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

