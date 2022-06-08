Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 11,100 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.4% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 255,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,861,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

