Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 5,617 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 105.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.41. 4,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,431. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.