Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Boosts Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 994.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of MSOS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,380. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $41.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.