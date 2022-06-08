Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $3.85 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after acquiring an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.93.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,308. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.71. The firm has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

