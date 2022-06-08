Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.93. 14,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,253. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $222.14 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

