Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases 6,144 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,925,000.

EFV traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $49.81. 4,899,952 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

