Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.52.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,275. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.