Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 34,566 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,566 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 736.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,419. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

