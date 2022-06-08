Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 540 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after acquiring an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,265,000 after acquiring an additional 298,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,529. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.