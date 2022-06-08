Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Takes $923,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.69. 39,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,488,182. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

