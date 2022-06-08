Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total transaction of $19,047,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,350.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,755. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,423.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,655.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

