Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.39.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.07 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.60. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

