Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.25.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE SR traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.10. 2,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,840. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at $274,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.