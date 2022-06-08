SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Up 5.8%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.44. 3,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,985,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

