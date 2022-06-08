Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (FUND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 24th

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1389 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.51.

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $328,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,900. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 51,227 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

