Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $9.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

SPRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 1,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,475. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 153,042 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

