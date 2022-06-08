SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211,020 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce comprises approximately 0.5% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.83. 1,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.18 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average is $125.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

