Spyglass Capital Management LLC Has $207.78 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,713 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences comprises 5.5% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Exact Sciences worth $207,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,450 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,922,000 after acquiring an additional 406,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

